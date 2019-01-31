Local

Live bugs and food stored in garbage bags: MB restaurant needed follow-up inspection

By David Weissman

Live bugs and food being stored in garbage bags were among the reasons a Myrtle Beach restaurant needed a follow-up inspection, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Controls report.

Vietnam House, at 619 Broadway St., received an 82 during its Jan. 23 inspection, though it received a perfect score during its follow-up inspection two days later.

The DHEC inspector noted multiple violations during the Jan. 23 visit, including food not being properly date marked, live bugs observed moving around gaskets near the door, and food being stored in garbage and to-go bags in the walk-in freezer.

Ice buildup in the freezer, splatter behind the stove and a lack of hand towels near the hand washing sink were also listed as violations, according to the report.

