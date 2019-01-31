Games, beer and fancy tea: Where to spend your Super Bowl Sunday in Myrtle Beach

This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday. Making the most of the big game is not hard in Myrtle Beach, a town where you can’t throw a stick without hitting some kind of sports bar. Here are some places to consider to watch the game.
Tuna Shak (Murrells Inlet)
Meet the stars of local radio at the Tuna Shak’s Super Bowl party and possibly get a golf cart. Starting at 3 p.m. at the Inlet establishment, folks from the Wave 104.1’s T&A Morning Show will be pre-gaming by giving away a golf cart, KISS tickets and a $200 gift card to Cruise Planners.
Dave & Buster’s (Myrtle Beach)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
There is always time to be a gamer while watching the big game. If your team starts to lose, you can cheer yourself up by scoring some tickets at the basketball game. Everyone will need a ticket for the event, which can be purchased online. The ticket includes a halftime buffet, unlimited video games and soda.
Murphy’s Law (Surfside or Carolina Forest)
If something can go wrong, it will. Every coach going into the Super Bowl knows this, the fans know it and your uninterested friend tagging along to not be alone on a Sunday definitely knows it. But this bar touts itself as a “World Famous” sports bar. You can call them for more details at 843-742-5649.
Island Bar (Surfside Beach)
Calling yourself the “Myrtle Beach Pats Nation Headquarters” is asking for controversy, but don’t worry, the Island Bar is offering discounts to folks in Rams’ gear too. The special menu will feature New England favorites like lobster rolls, clam chowder and lamb (close enough to a ram, right?). No reservations are needed, the Facebook event just says to arrive early.
810 Market Common (Myrtle Beach)
Not a Maroon 5 fan? Then come go to the bowling alley to have other ways to distract you during halftime. 810 Bowling Alley is hosting its first Super Bowl watch party. The event is first come seating, and tickets are being sold to reserve a table.
Presale tickets for the event can be purchased online on the event’s Facebook page. Ticket holders will have an open bar and a halftime appetizer buffet.
Brookgreen Gardens (Murrells Inlet)
Sure, this isn’t a Super Bowl event, but hear us out. If your loved one doesn’t like football but is going to watch the game just to make you happy, they’re probably the kind of person who likes fancy tea. So take them to this event at 4 p.m. before the game starts. It ends at 6 p.m., so you can still make the kickoff.
Advanced tickets are required and can be purchased on Brookgreen’s website.
Comments