‘Step off the patio and you’re on the beach’: A new bar is coming to a Myrtle Beach hotel

The Toasted Turtle Bar and Grill is coming to an Ocean Boulevard hotel. Once open, it’ll give beach-goers ocean side service.
Located in the Sun N Sand Resort, the Toasted Turtle will take advantage of most of the hotel’s patio area. It will feature a restaurant, arcade and outdoor bar area. Owner Ryan Weatherwax said he hopes his new location will be a family establishment.
“You step off the patio and you’re on the beach,” he said.
Weatherwax, who has been in the service industry since he was 18, owns other businesses in Horry County aimed at locals like the Beach Pit in Myrtle Beach and the Coop in Conway. This new location is hoping to attract the visitors vacationing near the ocean. He said he enjoys meeting new people and looks forward to interacting with customers from all over.
“Just a family-fun atmosphere that a local can come enjoy or a tourist can come and enjoy it,” he said.
The food will be steaks and seafood, as well as more beach friendly cuisine like hotdogs and pizza. There also will be ice cream, fresh fruit platters and drinks.
Weatherwax said the arcade will be similar to a Dave & Buster’s, featuring games both adults and kids will enjoy. He also hopes to have live music, holiday parties and corn hole there.
The bar currently is under construction. Weatherwax said renovating an older space on the beachfront is difficult thanks in part to the sea air itself. He has crews working to get the space ready before opening in the spring.
“The gentlemen here are amazing, everyday they’re cleaning it up from what it was to what its going to be,” he said.
The hope is for the Toasted Turtle to be open by St. Patrick’s Day in March.
