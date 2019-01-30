No mas? Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurant closes doors after 10 years of business

Myrtle Beach’s only Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill has closed its doors for good.
A sign was posted Wednesday morning at the location, at 3731 Oleander Drive, saying, “We are sorry but this location has closed.” The sign expressed gratitude to those who have supported the business through the last 10 years.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the restaurant opened in August 2008.
The Sun News has reached out to Salsarita’s corporate office for more information.
