Watch as Myrtle Beach Safari’s chimp, elephant and tiger make Super Bowl predictions

Who is going to win the Super Bowl is anyone’s guess – or anything’s guess.
Three animals at Doc Antle’s T.I.G.E.R.S. Myrtle Beach Safari chose the winning team in their own unique way and videos of their selections were posted to YouTube by the Safari.
In a split decision, the animals chose the Los Angeles Rams to win their first NFL title during the team’s run in Los Angeles and keep New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick from winning their sixth title since 2001.
Ishta the Tiger chose the New England Patriots. The big cat was presented with two remote-control cars, each bearing a helmet of the big game contenders, and he chose to chase down and crush the Patriots car.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bubbles the Elephant chose the Rams. She approached two helmets that each covered an apple and chose the Rams helmet, eating the apple and picking up the helmet with his trunk and giving it to Antle, director of the Safari and The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.).
Sugriva the Chimp broke the deadlock by choosing the Rams. He climbed a rope on a tree that was between tethered helmets that each suspended a banana and he chose the banana attached to the Rams helmet.
So if you’re willing to accept betting advice from a tiger and a chimp, bet the farm on the Rams.
Comments