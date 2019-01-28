Police investigating shots fired in Myrtle Beach area

Horry County police are investigating after gunfire rang out in the River Oaks Drive area.
Officers were called Monday to the area of White River Drive and River Oaks Drive to investigate calls about shots fired, according to Mikayla Moskov, spokeswoman with Horry County police.
No injuries have been reported at this time, Moskov said.
Arthur Casbarro, a maintenance worker, said he witnessed the exchange of gunfire. He was doing landscaping work when a person on a sidewalk and a person in a vehicle pulled guns and shot at least three times at one another.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I had no where to hide,” he said. “Just stand still, call the cops and hope I don’t die.”
The Sun News is on the scene. Please check back for updates.
Comments