‘Brutal’ wind chills expected this week in the Myrtle Beach area, forecasters say

By Hannah Strong

January 28, 2019 10:19 AM

Brutal Arctic air will sweep across the Grand Strand this week, causing temperatures to feel like it’s in the mid-teens, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Cold wind chills are expected during the mornings in the Myrtle Beach area, with low temperatures reaching the mid 20s, the NWS reports. The coldest night is expected Wednesday.

Wind gusts could pick up as high as 25 mph Tuesday, along with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Daytime temperatures will drop from 59 degrees Tuesday to 40 Thursday, and back up to 50 by Friday, according to the NWS.

It’s all sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday may be a bit cloudy, the NWS reports.

