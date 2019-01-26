Local

Police asking for public’s help in finding missing man who has dementia

By David Wetzel

January 26, 2019 05:57 PM

Horry County police
Horry County police

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Forestbrook resident with dementia who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Police say Francis Xavier Richardson, 80, left his home around noon Saturday in his 2019 Maroon Honda Odyssey with S.C. license plate 5209KJ. Traffic cameras show Richardson passing 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach while heading north on U.S. 17 at approximately 3:47 p.m.

Richardson has dementia and may become confused, a news release states.

Police provided a family photo but mention that since it was taken he is now bald.

Horry County police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or crimetips@horrycounty.org.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do