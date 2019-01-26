Local

Police seeking public’s help locating man who ‘may be at risk’

By David Wetzel

January 26, 2019 03:11 PM

Horry County police

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is missing and “may be at risk.”

Josh Allman Smoak was last seen Dec. 23 leaving his home on Bragg Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, according to a news release. Smoak, who is 6-foot, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, has not been heard from since, the release states.

Other defining characteristics include a “HOLD” tattoo on his right arm and several others on his left arm, according to the release.

Police say Smoak may be at risk as he is known to have health issues.

Horry County police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or crimetips@horrycounty.org.

