Long-awaited addition to Myrtle Beach barc parc set to debut

Tonya Overton is looking forward to giving Bandit more time at the barc parc.
Therefore, Monday can’t come soon enough.
Overton is one of many dog owners whose pets are set to benefit from a new “Little Dog Area” at Barc Parc South in Myrtle Beach. She said that having the specialized area will allow her to give Bandit more time to run and play in the facility located off Mallard Lake Drive.
“We’ve been coming here six years and it’s long overdue,” she said Saturday.
Bandit, a pomeranian-shih tzu mix, isn’t always comfortable playing in the barc parc when there’s several big dogs running around, Overton said. Come Monday, that won’t be a problem anymore.
“He’ll have more confidence to run and play. None of these dogs are bad, but he’s been stepped on,” she said. “You know, he’s afraid of the other dogs. But when they’re all his size he has more time to interact with the smaller ones and not worry about larger ones coming over and sniffing him.”
Steve Crabtree, the owner of a Siberian Husky named Boston, see the benefits from the other end of the spectrum.
“It’ll be less to worry about. You know, there’s a lot of people that come here. Some of the owners of the small dogs, they get really nervous with the big dogs around,” he said. “They feel like they’re getting picked on, even when the big dogs are just trying to play. And then we have to worry about like being careful because we don’t want our dogs to hurt the little dogs.
“So I think if you can get them separated a little more it’ll be better and we won’t have to worry as much about the big dogs hurting the little ones.”
The “Little Dog Area” is 33,000 square feet and will be limited to dogs whose back height is 16 inches or shorter. Improvements to the barc parc include new fencing, gates, benches, bag holders, picnic tables, water fountain, signage, trash cans and landscaping.
The addition gives Barc Parc South three separate areas: one each for big dogs, small dogs and both — the latter of which including a lake for the animals to play in.
“The park overall is great. It’s huge. You’ve got the water. So there’s stuff for everybody and plenty of room,” Crabtee said. “Separating the big dogs from the small dogs — because some people don’t want to deal with the water — I think it’s going to help a lot. There’s some people who really just want to come here with their little dogs and be left alone and they really can’t get that at a normal park.”
Funding for the renovations were provided by the City of Myrtle Beach and a grant from the South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism PARD Fund.
“It’s wonderful,” Overton said. “I can’t wait.”
New barc parc rules
The City of Myrtle Beach put out a reminder that three new rules are in effect for both Barc Parc South and Barc Parc North:
Children under the age of 8 are not allowed inside the park.
All dogs entering the Barc Parcs must be spayed or neutered.
Both Barc Parcs are now “no smoking” areas; this prohibition includes vaping.
Note: Beginning Monday, March 4, South Barc Parc will be closed every Monday from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m. And effective Thursday, March 7, North Barc Parc will be closed every Thursday from 6:30 to 11:00 a.m. for maintenance.
Credit: cityofmyrtlebeach.com
Comments