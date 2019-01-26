Conway movie theater closes after 12 years of operation

Cut!

The curtain has closed on the movie theater in Conway.

The Rivertowne Stadium 12 on Friday posted on Facebook that Frank Theatre 12 has closed and is seeking new ownership.

“The staff of this location, some of who worked here many years, wishes to thank everyone for the 12 years of patronage,” the post states.

Described on its Facebook page as “a small-town theatre, with a family-friendly feel,” Frank Theatre 12 opened in 2017 in close proximity to the city’s Walmart and many other stores. It’s located at 220 Rivertown Blvd, just off U.S. 501.





“We have fond memories, pictures, stories etc. that we will take with us and cherish perhaps for the rest of our lives,” the Facebook post says. “We have made many friends, played a big part in a few marriages, all of whom are still married to this day, built relationships with the community as a whole and really enjoyed our time here.”

Another area Frank Theatre, located in Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet, closed in 2016 after five years of business.

Diana Villarreal, Murrells Inlet resident, said she's disappointed to see Frank Theatres and entertainment center close at Inlet Square Mall. Now residents have to travel 30 minutes to Myrtle Beach or Georgetown to see a flick.

Rivertowne Stadium 12’s Facebook post did not state the reason for its closure. It did, however, indicate plans to return in the future.

“ We already miss you and hopefully before long a new company will sweep in and get the theater back up and running,” the post said.