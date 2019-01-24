Local

Conway Police ask for help finding teen who ran away from Horry County courthouse

By Alex Lang

January 24, 2019 03:55 PM

Alyssa Morgan Carwile
Alyssa Morgan Carwile Conway Police Department
Alyssa Morgan Carwile Conway Police Department

Conway police is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away from the Horry County courthouse on Thursday morning.

Alyssa Morgan Carwile, 17, left the Second Avenue courthouse around 9:30 a.m., according to the department. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, white Converse shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with red writing.

Carwile is white with long black hair and hazel eyes. She is five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

