Queen, theatre, Taste of the MarshWalk: Here’s our list of top events this weekend

Although we’ve been experiencing cold weather here on the Grand Strand, experience has shown us that this will pass sooner than in other locales. We’re not in Fargo, North Dakota, or the Twin Cities. Chances are that we’ll be back to the requisite shorts and flip-flops in no time.





No matter the weather, there are always things to do and events in our corner of the world. Enjoy a tribute to rock royalty, have a laugh, celebrate local theatre or explore the best of Murrells Inlet – it’s all here, and you don’t have to go far to find it.

Check out our top five entertainment picks for the week.

1. Absolute Queen

Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach





Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach





When: 8 p.m .Friday [Door 7:30 p.m.]

Cost: $14 - $15





More info: Thanks to the blockbuster film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is once again enjoying a renaissance. The same thing happened in 1992 when Mike Myers and Dana Carvey headbanged to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in that ridiculous 1976 AMC Pacer, effectively reintroducing Queen into pop culture at that time.





Absolute Queen — A Tribute to Queen brings you “Bohemian Rhapsody” and a universe of other Queen favorites like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Killer Queen,” “We Are the Champions” and so many more.

2. Comedian Ben Jones

Where: Carolina Comedy Club, Broadway at the Beach, 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Contact: 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cost: $16.95

More info: Early on, Ben Jones decided to ditch his “Plan B” to go to culinary school and doubled down on standup comedy. For more than a decade, Jones has been performing from coast to coast and at many points in between.

His material draws on his adventures on the road, his longstanding beef with normalcy and a home life where his wife busts his chops constantly — despite the fact that he has shared the stage with the likes of Bob Saget and Rob Schneider.

3. 50th Anniversary Musical Revue Show

Where: Theatre of the Republic, 337 Main Street, Conway

Contact: 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday / 3 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $28

More info: Theatre of the Republic kicks off a yearlong celebration of 50 years of quality community theatre with a three-day showcase — featuring singers, dancers, comedy and special guests. Expect to see previous cast members performing their favorite show tunes, skits and more. Sunday afternoon’s performance will honor original founders and entertainers.

Theatre of the Republic holds open auditions for anybody interested in trying out for upcoming productions. See website for details.

4. Tanya Tucker

Where: The Carolina Opry, 8901 North Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Contact: 843-913-4000 of www.thecarolinaopry.com

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $59.15 - $66.65

More info: Before LeAnn Rhimes came along with “Blue” in 1996, Tanya Tucker held the decades-long distinction of being the youngest country music star, making the Top Ten at 13 years old with the hit “Delta Dawn” in 1972.

Tucker now has 23 albums and 56 Top 40 albums under her belt. Memorable hits from Tucker include “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” “Would you Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)” and “Texas (When I Die),”

5. 6th Annual Taste of the MarshWalk

Where: 3979 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Contact: 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free [Small dish tastings $3-$5.]

More info: Enjoy culinary delights from eight award-winning restaurants while exploring the work of local artisans and crafters — all in the idyllic setting of the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Bring the kids, because there will be lots for them to do, including bounce houses, face painting and games.

Take in live music from local musicians and don’t forget the Bloody Mary Showdown, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.