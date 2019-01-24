Workers skipped washing hands after touching raw meat and more: MB eatery gets low score

A Myrtle Beach restaurant received a low grade after a food inspector found food without dates and employees not washing hands after touching raw chicken, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report.
China King Restaurant, at 1011 U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, received a 67 after an inspection Jan. 17. The restaurant was given a perfect score the following day during a follow-up inspection, DHEC records show.
During a routine inspection Jan. 17, employees were not washing hands between tasks, including handling raw chicken and not washing hands before moving to a different task, the DHEC report states. A sink was being used to store personal items and was not assessable, the inspector wrote.
The report states fish and chicken were not separated properly. “Bowl used to put raw chicken in sitting on top of raw fish,” the report reads. “The outside of the bowl is soiled in chicken juice and is contaminating raw shrimp.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Raw chicken was thawing in a sink during the time of the inspection, and an employee used the sink to wash utensils without sanitizing the sink, the report states. Food was also thawing while sitting under plumbing of a sink, according to the report.
Refrigerated food — including cooked chicken, egg rolls and noodles — was not properly dated, the inspector wrote. Food in refrigerators were not covered and pans were stored on top of uncovered food, the report states.
Boxes of food were sitting on the ground of the parking lot during the time of the inspection, according to the report.
Comments