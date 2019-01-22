Police stumble on drug stash after chasing wanted man in Longs area

Horry County Police were looking for a wanted man in the Freemont area near Longs, but they ended up finding much more.
On Friday, the local street crime unit was called in to assist United States Marshals, who were trying to find wanted man, Durance McCray. Then they saw an SUV that looked a lot like one McCray was known to drive.
Police turned on their sirens, and the car pulled into a driveway on Roper Lane. Two people got out of the car and took off on foot, and one of them was thought to be McCray, officers said.
Two other people were detained in the car.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Authorities had to set up a perimeter. An officer and a police dog managed to track down the two people who ran away in a near-by home. Once inside, police arrested McCray, and a narcotics unit found one kilo of cocaine, nearly four pounds of marijuana, four weapons and a few thousand dollars, according to authorities.
In total, six arrests were made: Durance McCray, Courtney Gause, Teddrick Livingston, Leveon Edwards, Demetri Wilburn and Christopher Wilburn.
The police are still searching for Deontray Lamontreal Bellamy, 29, in relation to cocaine trafficking. Any one with information on Bellamy’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.
Comments