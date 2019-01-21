Local

Authorities searching for duck hunter after finding capsized boat

By David Wetzel

January 21, 2019 07:11 PM

Stock photo
Stock photo

Midway Fire Rescue personnel are intensifying a search for a duck hunter after finding a capsized boat in Pawleys Island, according to a department tweet.

The boat was found in the Waccamaw River near Hagley Boat Landing, the tweet says. Midway Fire Rescue has requested a helicopter and additional resources from the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resource, according to the tweet.

Rescue boats are in the river searching for the duck hunter, the tweet says.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do