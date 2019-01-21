Authorities searching for duck hunter after finding capsized boat

Midway Fire Rescue personnel are intensifying a search for a duck hunter after finding a capsized boat in Pawleys Island, according to a department tweet.
The boat was found in the Waccamaw River near Hagley Boat Landing, the tweet says. Midway Fire Rescue has requested a helicopter and additional resources from the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resource, according to the tweet.
Rescue boats are in the river searching for the duck hunter, the tweet says.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
