The Shine Cafe now open in historic Conway home. Learn more about what’s cookin’ there

The Shine Cafe in Conway is open and the new restaurant is already getting rave reviews.
Since it opened earlier this month, the restaurant has been serving locally-grown, home-cooked meals in the small house. Most mornings, The Shine Cafe posts on its Facebook page what the specials are, and commenters have been tagging friends recommending people to try the restaurant.
Since the opening, 25 people have reviewed Shine Cafe on Facebook and each has left a five-star rating.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Owner Leslie Wilson said in June she has been cooking since her childhood and opening a restaurant like this was a dream of hers. The food varies from day to day, but there is typically a quiche of the day and a discounted leftover sandwich from the previous day’s menu.
“I was trained at my mom’s elbow,” she told The Sun News in June.
The cafe is located in a historic Conway house, built in 1927, just outside of downtown on Main Street. The building was designed by Lelia Ross Wilburn, a pioneering female architect in the United States. Since it is a historic site, Wilson received a special tax credit from the Horry County Board of Architectural Review.
Wilson said the help from the county saved her a lot of money in opening a business.
In addition to food, the Shine Cafe has live music and special events. For Valentine’s Day this year, the cafe is taking reservations for a special meal in the historic house. Details can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It also offers vegan options for each of the courses.
Comments