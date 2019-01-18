Is it a stay-in movie weekend? Temps expected to plummet in the Myrtle Beach area

It may just be a long, holiday weekend to stay warm inside and watch movies.
Cold, breezy winds and thunderstorms are likely around the Grand Strand and inland areas, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees between Saturday and Monday, bringing wind chills down into the teens Sunday night and into Monday morning, the NWS reports. Wind speeds may reach 30 mph in the Myrtle Beach area and 25 mph in the Conway area.
Rain and thunderstorms will move into the area Saturday afternoon and through Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach area will see less than one inch of rain, according to the NWS.
Be careful on the roads while driving in the mornings this weekend — there’s a chance of fog.
Showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area as the temperature drops Sunday afternoon.
Don’t forget — no school Monday. The Martin Luther King Jr. parade is noon Monday along Ocean Boulevard. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures will be in the high 30s.
The parade is part of Grand Strand Freedom Week that runs through Jan. 26, featuring events to honor MLK.
