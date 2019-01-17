Have you seen him? Conway police looking for runaway teen from Columbia

Conway police are searching for a teenage boy who was last seen around Valor Road, according to a release.
Evin Worrell, 16, of Columbia, was reported missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Evin has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the release states. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with any information on Evin’s location or has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
A teenage girl was reported missing from the Conway Adult Education Center about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Lt. Selena Small with CPD said the two cases have no connection.
Comments