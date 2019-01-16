Local

Crikey! A surprise in a potato at North Myrtle Beach Outback leads to lawsuit

By Alex Lang

January 16, 2019 12:43 PM

When Angela Holland bit into her sweet potato at a Grand Strand Outback Steakhouse, what she says she got was anything but sweet.

Holland claims she bit into glass shards, and now she is suing the national chain because of the incident. This week, Holland filed a suit in Horry County against Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Outback Steakhouse, Outback steakhouse of Florida LLC and OSI Restaurant Partners LLC.

On July 4, Holland went to the North Myrtle Outback Steakhouse, 1721 U.S. Highway 17 North, according to the filing.

She ordered a sweet potato, and soon after she started to eat, she swallowed a shard of glass, the suit states. It caused injuries and required medical treatment, the filing contends.

A manager told Holland the glass most likely came from glass jars containing brown sugar kept under heat lamps in the kitchen, according to the filing.

The suit says the restaurant was “grossly negligent” in its actions. It asks for an unspecified amount of damages.

The Sun News has reached out to Outback for a comment.

