Airline offering ‘ultra-low-cost’ tickets for two new Myrtle Beach flights

An airline is now offering two new nonstop routes to Myrtle Beach from New York and Maryland for as low as $49 each way.
Starting twice a week in June, Allegiant Air will make seasonal routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport from Albany, New York and Hagerstown, Maryland. The company is offering fares as low as $49 each way to celebrate the new routes, a release states.
“We’re excited to announce this expansion in Myrtle Beach,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure folks in Albany and Hagerstown will be thrilled to take advantage of these convenient, ultra-low-cost, nonstop flights to enjoy the Grand Strand.”
The airline expects to bring 3,500 passengers to the Myrtle Beach area annually, according to a release.
Flights from Hagerstown begin June 5 and flights from Albany start June 6.
Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by Aug. 13, 2019.
