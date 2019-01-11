What to do with Freestyle Park? The unused lot finds a new, local owner

The site of the former Freestyle Music Park, located across the waterway off of U.S. 501, was sold a couple of days after Christmas of 2018, according to Horry County records.
The new owners are local to Myrtle Beach, and the sale was finalized on Dec. 27, 2018, according to the Horry County GIS map. The land was purchased at $3,545,000, Horry County online tax records show.
The new owners are listed as FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, a company located Myrtle Beach. The listed agent for the property is a local and former Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Chair Robert S. Guyton, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State website.
Once called the Hard Rock Park, the area was once hoped to be a major attraction just on the outskirts of Myrtle Beach. It has changed hands a few times, including when a Chinese company bought the land back in 2016. Some of the rides for the park have gone international, with one being used in Vietnam.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The new owner’s company was organized last year in October. The Sun News reached out to Guyton to see what his plans for the property are but he was unavailable at time of publication.
And the lot has gained some notoriety online even after its deat. In fact, YouTube videos giving people a glimpse into the long abandoned area have thousands of views.
The land is currently zoned as a planned development district, according to the GIS map, and is a prime spot for potential development for housing or another tourist attraction.
There are a variety of options for what the new land owners can build, including a mix of residential and commercial as long as a coherent plan is presented to Horry County Planning staff for approval.
Comments