Here is how Myrtle Beach responded to a lawsuit over smoke shops near downtown

Myrtle Beach said a state court, not a federal one, should hear a lawsuit over the city’s smoke shop ban.

City officials made their assertion in an answer to a lawsuit by several downtown businesses over the ban. The businesses filed suit after the Myrtle Beach City Council passed the ban in August. It took effect with the new year.

The ordinance bans smoke and vape shops, as well as tobacco-like products, from being sold in a stretch of downtown. The area, known as Ocean Boulevard Entertainment Overlay District, run between 6th Avenue North and 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

The business owners requested a restraining order that would lift the ban until the lawsuit could be heard.

Shop owners called the ordinance unfair and noted the ban doesn’t cover other areas of Myrtle Beach. The owners also say the city, basically, took their businesses because the ordinance will impact or completely decimate the value of their stores.

The owners questioned the law that passed in first reading in 2017 and wasn’t brought back for second reading for more than a year. The owners also said the law received little public debate in the 15 months between first and second reading.

A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Florence over the restraining order, but was canceled without warning or providing a reason in court documents.

This week, Myrtle Beach moved to block smoke and vape shops from opening in any part of the city in 2019 while it studies future zoning options.

City officials also filed their answer to the business owners’ lawsuit this week. They denied many of the allegations and said a state court would be better suited to hear the case. The city also stated that the proprietors lacked standing to bring the lawsuit.