Trafffic alert: 501 Business bridge now closed. Here’s some other ways to get around

The U.S. 501 Bridge into Conway is officially closed. Drivers will have the next three months to figure out new ways to get around the closed roadway and its subsequent detour traffic.
The over 80-year-old bridge is expected to stay closed for repairs until March. The purpose is to address aging concerns and to increase the life expectancy of the bridge.
For most cars traveling in either direction from Aynor or Myrtle Beach toward Conway, the detour will just be to not get onto the bridge at all, taking U.S. 501 Bypass instead.
The closure will be more of a challenge for people on Highway 90, which starts on 501 Business near the bridge. The proposed detour for those traveling from Highway 90 directs traffic away from the bridge toward S.C. 544 where you can then get onto U.S. 501 Bypass in either direction.
U.S. 501 Bypass on a good day can expect delays during busy hours. Depending on where you’re trying to get, there may be ways to avoid the congestion altogether.
For those looking to get to Highway 90, take U.S. 905 from Conway to Old Reeves Ferry Road, which connects to Highway 90 near Nixonville. Travelers from Myrtle Beach can take International Drive out toward Highway 90.
If you really don’t want to take any chances passing through Conway, take S.C. 22 from near the Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach. This road will take you out to U.S. 501 just north of Conway.
