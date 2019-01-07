Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local convenience store

Are you the lucky winner?
If you bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Short Stop on Highway 905 in Conway, you may be the lucky winner.
Sunday’s drawing matched a ticket sold at the local convenience store — one worth $200,000, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
The $100,000 prize doubled because the ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers are 10, 12, 21, 23 and 31. The power up number is 2.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, the release states. More than 4,900 players won cash from $1 to $200,000 in Sunday’s drawing.
Winner have 180 days to claim their prizes. Visit sceducationlottery.com for more information.
Comments