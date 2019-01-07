Local

Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local convenience store

Hannah Strong

January 07, 2019

Are you the lucky winner?

If you bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Short Stop on Highway 905 in Conway, you may be the lucky winner.

Sunday’s drawing matched a ticket sold at the local convenience store — one worth $200,000, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.

The $100,000 prize doubled because the ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1.

Winning numbers are 10, 12, 21, 23 and 31. The power up number is 2.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, the release states. More than 4,900 players won cash from $1 to $200,000 in Sunday’s drawing.

Winner have 180 days to claim their prizes. Visit sceducationlottery.com for more information.

