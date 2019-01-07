Coroner releases name of victim killed in Conway house fire

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a Conway house fire Sunday evening.

Linda Butler, 51, of Conway was killed in the blaze, Coroner Robert Edge said on Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported on Basswood Court around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Butler died from injuries sustained in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene, Edge said. The fire remains under investigation.

The home was still standing, but heavily damaged, on Tuesday as police tape stretched across the front of the residence.

