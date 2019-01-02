Local

Woman killed in Little River wreck in late December identified

By Alex Lang

January 02, 2019 03:35 PM

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says Christine Russel died in a three-vehicle collision in Little River on Dec. 28.

The office identified Russel, 62, of Calabash, N.C., on Wednesday.

According to the S.C. Highway patrol, a three-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 in Little River around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 28. The driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox hit a 2008 Ford Focus after pulling in front of the vehicle near Lakeside Drive. The Equinox then went into the northbound lanes and hit a 2007 Honda Odyssey.

All the vehicles drivers were wearing seatbelts and two drivers went to the hospital for treatment, according to the Highway Patrol.

