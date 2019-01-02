Local

Update: Lanes reopen on Hwy 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach after chemical spill

By Hannah Strong

January 02, 2019 09:24 AM

All lanes on Highway 17 Bypass were closed briefly near the backgate in Myrtle Beach due to a chemical spill Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Fire Department tweet.

Lanes reopened less than two hours after the spill.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD said pool chemicals fell off a truck about 8:30 a.m. and created a cloud on the highway, which prompted crews to shut a section of the road down.

“Crews are working to mitigate the situation now and hope to have things cleared up in the next hour or so,” Evans said.

Capt. Sean Collins said it took 500 gallons of water to dilute the chemical. Less than one gallon of the chemical spilled on the road, he said.

Traffic was diverted to Highway 707 and Kings Highway while crews work the scene. Officials asked people to avoid the area if possible. A hazmat team worked the scene.

All north and southbound lanes just south of Farrow Parkway were closed because of the “small chemical spill,” Myrtle Beach fire said.

Hannah Strong

