‘We don’t see it very often’: Myrtle Beach police get rare Christmastime donation

A man walked into the Myrtle Beach Police Department three days after Christmas and donated two handguns.
Due to medical reasons, the 67-year-old citizen wished to give the guns to the police department for its use, an incident report states.
“We don’t see it very often,” Cpl. Thomas Vest said of the donation. “We are currently storing them in our property and evidence section.”
The guns will stay in property and evidence with a range of collected lost and found items that have been in storage for years, Vest said.
“Currently, there’s no length of time” for the guns to stay in storage before being destroyed or used, Vest said. “It may just sit there until we have a need to use it.”
Both firearms were checked through the national database and came back clear, the report states.
