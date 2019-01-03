Local

‘We don’t see it very often’: Myrtle Beach police get rare Christmastime donation

By Hannah Strong

January 03, 2019 01:33 PM

A man walked into the Myrtle Beach Police Department three days after Christmas and donated two handguns.

Due to medical reasons, the 67-year-old citizen wished to give the guns to the police department for its use, an incident report states.

“We don’t see it very often,” Cpl. Thomas Vest said of the donation. “We are currently storing them in our property and evidence section.”

The guns will stay in property and evidence with a range of collected lost and found items that have been in storage for years, Vest said.

“Currently, there’s no length of time” for the guns to stay in storage before being destroyed or used, Vest said. “It may just sit there until we have a need to use it.”

Both firearms were checked through the national database and came back clear, the report states.

Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do