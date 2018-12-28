Will the weather put a damper on your New Year’s plans? Here’s what to expect

It is fitting that 2018 will probably end on a rainy note.
It’s poured this year in Horry County, y’all. You don’t need the newspaper to tell you that, but the final weekend of the year is seemingly no different. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, the Grand Strand can expect between one to two inches of rain through Sunday. Through the weekend and into next week, the chances for rain never exceed 50 percent.
For New Year’s Eve at night, there will be a 30 percent chance of rain as the calendar year changes at midnight. For those looking to celebrate the ball drop, there is a chance of rain in New York City on Monday too.
Back in Horry County, the NWS’ seven day forecast calls for chances rain every day through Thursday, Jan. 3. Even when it’s not rainy, the clouds will probably persist and block the sun.
If it wasn’t for the rain, it might be a pleasant weekend. The temperature is expected to exceed 60 degrees for the entire weekend as the New Year approaches. The temperature might even reach 70 degrees on New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day, with lows in the 60s during the nighttime.
The high temperatures are not expected to last for long though. On Wednesday of next week it’ll be cold and rainy with an expected high of 48 degrees.
Have a great 2019, y’all!
