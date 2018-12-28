Woman at the heart of the North Myrtle Beach restaurant coupon suit defends post

The woman being sued by a North Myrtle Beach restaurant over a bad review following a coupon dispute quickly defended her social media post and called her comments true.

“They can sue me all they want,” Doreen Gale-Alfano said. “They can’t get blood from a stone.”





Buoys on the Boulevard, 93 S. Ocean Blvd., filed a lawsuit this month against Gale-Alfano in Horry County court. News coverage of the suit garnered dozens of social media comments.

The lawsuit centers on a bad-review that Gale-Alfano posted online in late October. The post came after Buoys did not honor a coupon that would have covered dinner for two people up to $30. The restaurant claims it changed ownership and could not provide the deal. The restaurant says in the lawsuit, that it did offer to comp Gale-Alfano and her friend’s drinks.

Gale-Alfano took to Facebook after the visit to post a review:





Awful food....found a worm in my sushi.



Also had a fast crawling bug on the wall.



The Junga game is a germ carrier.



Go and enjoy if you don’t care cuz the new owner doesn’t at all.

In the filing, Buoys called the post false and libelous. Owners said they have a video that showed Gale-Alfano leaving without ordering food. Buoys claims the review hurt their reputation.

Gale-Alfano supported her post and said it was true, though did say she had sushi during a previous visit where she found a worm. She added the eatery was dirty when she visited in late October.

“Yes, everything I said was true,” she said.

The coupon was from a fundraising event, Gale-Alfano said. She also refuted claims that there was an offer to comp her drink because she left before the owner offered the compromise.

The restaurant won’t be able to get any money in the lawsuit because Gale-Alfano said she doesn’t have any assets as she lost possessions in Hurricane Sandy. She was visiting the Myrtle Beach area for about a month when the incident occurred.