Beat the between-holidays lull with one of our top entertainment picks

The days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve can be seen as anticlimactic, as if folks are waiting for the other shoe to drop – breathing a collective sigh of relief on one hand, and on the other preparing for the coming year and perhaps one last blowout before the proverbial ball drops.
As we wish our friends and loved ones well and prepare to resume our lives as usual, an entertainment break might be just what the doctor ordered. Have a laugh, check out some music, take in the tranquility of an art show or usher in the new year. You don’t have to look far.
Check out our top entertainment picks for the week.
1. Comedian Jerry Harvey
Where: Carolina Comedy Club, Broadway at the Beach, 1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com
When: Friday 8 p.m. / Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $16.95
More info: Jerry Harvey began his comedy career performing at first-responder benefits in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2004, eventually becoming a staple at a local club there called The Comedy Catch, where he still produces an open mic event.
Harvey made it to the semifinals at Las Vegas’ World Series of Comedy in 2012, and has performed with the likes of Rob Schneider, Dean Napolitano and Kathleen Dunbar. He is constantly working venues in the Southeast and in Las Vegas.
2. The Doc Simons Band
Where: Pawleys Island Tavern, 10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
Contact: 843-237-8465 or www.pawleysislandtavern.com
When: Saturday 9 p.m.
Cost: No Cover
More info: Hailing from Queens, N.Y., Doc Simons has called Pawleys Island home for 20 years. His younger years found him recording and performing in Los Angeles and doing stints on the road all over California and Texas.
The Doc Simons Band is a thoughtful mélange of blues, classic rock and Americana – covers and originals. If you are in the mood for The Band, Eric Clapton, Dylan or Hendrix in a laid-back atmosphere tucked away from the rat race, this band and this venue are for you.
3. A Southern Times Square
Where: The Market Common, 4017 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-839-3500 or www.marketcommonmb.com
When: Monday 7 p.m. – Midnight
Cost: Free to Public
More info: This New Year’s Eve street party features two stages with live music and a mirror ball drop and fireworks at midnight. Also, HTC cable will be streaming the New York Times Square event on jumbo screens starting at 9 p.m.
Get your groove and grub on in the beer garden.
Street entertainers, face painters and glitter tattoo artists will be on hand at this family friendly event – and all Market Common restaurants and retailers will be open until 9 p.m.
4. Corey Smith
Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: Monday 9 p.m. / Door 8 p.m.
Cost: $22 - $55
More info: Corey smith, the so-called “fan-made man,” has released 10 albums so far – producing nine of them himself. He routinely plays roughly 120 dates per year, with sellout crowds singing along to hits like “I Love Everyone” and “Twenty-One.”
His 10th album, “While the Getting’ Is Good,” was a team-up project with producer Keith Stegall, who also worked with Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.
Smith’s appearance at House of Blues Myrtle Beach is in support of his upcoming project, the Great Wide Underground.
5. Time + Terrain / Artist Elizabeth Bradford
Where: Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 South Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-238-2510 or www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org
When: Opens Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Runs through April 28. See website for details.
Cost: Free. [Donations encouraged]
More info: Time + Terrain is an exploration of the intricate patterns found in nature. This collection of 27 paintings focuses on landscapes from the Southeast and investigates what North Carolina artist Elizabeth Bradford calls the power of place.
In addition to the art is commentary written by Bradford, laying out further insights and observations about the complex beauty inherent in nature.
Comments