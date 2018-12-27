How additions to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot will preserve history, provide utility

Choo, choo!
Construction is set to begin at the start of the new year on two rail cars at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.
The historic spot, located at 851 Broadway St., will soon have a boxcar and caboose made into usable space, with the boxcar becoming a meeting room and the caboose a catering kitchen.
“With such a young town, it’s nice to preserve the history,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea said. “The train depot is a great place to hold events, and parties and meetings and functions. Adding the box car and caboose will make the building more useful.”
The city hired BEC Construction to convert the car and caboose. Construction will take about 90 days, Kruea said.
The two carts were brought to the area this year and workers repainted the caboose. In June, the boxcar was trucked to the area for roughly $12,000. The city bought the 53-foot boxcar for $10,000 with the intention of expanding the depot, which has become a popular place for meeting, parties and wedding receptions.
Kruea said the depot is rented regularly, and geared to be used by the local community. He said there has been no talk about rates increasing after the construction is complete.
The Train Depot was built in 1936 and renovated in 2006.
