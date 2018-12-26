Ruptured gas line causes part of U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach to shut down

Part of U.S. 17 is completely blocked off because of a ruptured gas line, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Traffic has been halted on both northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection of 46th Avenue South and Windy Hill Road, the tweet states.
All traffic is being diverted to side streets and passage along the highway will be shut down for up to an hour, the department tweeted. Officials advise drivers to use alternate routes, including S.C. 31 and South Ocean Boulevard.
