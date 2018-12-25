Another seal sighting as marine mammal spends Christmas in Myrtle Beach

Guess who’s back?

For the third time in a week a seal was spotted hanging out on the beach in Myrtle Beach. This time it was spotted on Christmas Day near 80th Avenue North.

While there has been no confirmation as to whether the seal that has been spotted here last Wednesday, Sunday and Tuesday is the same one, it’s possible since sightings of this marine animal coming ashore in our area is considered uncommon.

However, should one show up, it’s highly possible there would be multiple sightings, Coastal Carolina marine biology told The Sun News on Wednesday.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“It’s just that it’s Myrtle Beach, and we don’t see it,” Young said. “It might be here for a while longer.”

The first report of a seal was Wednesday near 30th Avenue North, the second was near 63rd North on Sunday and the latest was round 80th North on Tuesday.

Time will tell as to whether it will be sticking around for the New Year’s party.