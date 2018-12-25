Local

Excited for 2019? Catch a concert at House of Blues to celebrate the new year

By Tyler Fleming

December 25, 2018 11:37 AM

It may still be the shoulder season along the Grand Strand, but House of Blues is kicking off the first couple months of 2019 with some exciting concerts.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased on House of Blues’ website. Per usual for House of Blues, the concerts start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

New Year’s Celebration

While still technically in 2018, House of Blues will have musician Corey Smith to ring in the new year. The concert will being at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, following a dinner that begins at 7 p.m. Smith is a county/folk artist from Georgia.

Whiskey Myers

Die Rockin’ is the name of Whiskey Myers’ latest tour coming to Myrtle on Feb. 1. The country rock band has had top-10 songs on all genre charts with hits like Ballad of A Southern Man.

Russell Dickerson and Carly Pearce

These two country musicians teamed up for a 2019 tour that includes a stop Myrtle Beach. Dickerson is coming off a successful year in which he became a platinum artist for his record sales. The two friends will be in town on Feb. 2.

Walk The Moon

The band that dominated your radio in 2015 with anthem “Shut Up and Dance With Me” will be making the trip to Myrtle Beach on Feb. 9, 2019. This concert will be great for those who enjoy modern music but also have a nostalgia for the 1980s.

Tesla

Walk The Moon had you nostalgic for the 1980s, and now this rock band from the 1980s is playing later in the month. Tesla will be performing on Feb. 17.

Dylan Scott

The last big artist of February will be Dylan Scott, bringing his county music act to Myrtle on Feb. 22. This Louisiana artist is a young, rising star in the country music world.

