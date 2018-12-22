Crews battle large fire at Barefoot Landing Friday night

Crews battled a large fire at Barefoot Landing late Friday night, according to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
“Multi Alarm Commercial Fire at the Barefoot General Store. Working incident. Avoid area,” the department said on Twitter just around midnight.
“Multi Alarm Commerical Fire at the Barefoot General Store in Barefoot Landing. All crews working. Building is engulfed in flames. Avoid Barefoot Landing area,” the department said in a second tweet.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments