Crews battle large fire at Barefoot Landing Friday night

By Charles Duncan

December 22, 2018 12:24 AM

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweeted just after midnight Saturday it was working a massive fire at Barefoot Landing.
Crews battled a large fire at Barefoot Landing late Friday night, according to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

“Multi Alarm Commercial Fire at the Barefoot General Store. Working incident. Avoid area,” the department said on Twitter just around midnight.

“Multi Alarm Commerical Fire at the Barefoot General Store in Barefoot Landing. All crews working. Building is engulfed in flames. Avoid Barefoot Landing area,” the department said in a second tweet.

