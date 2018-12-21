What we know about the small plane that crashed near Myrtle Beach State Park last month

A November plane crash in Myrtle Beach may have been caused by a microburst in the sky, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Wednesday.
A microburst is an intense, localized downward air draft that can cause small planes to lose control while preparing to land.
The wreck occurred during the afternoon on Nov. 12 when a pilot was about to land his personal airplane at Myrtle Beach International Airport. As he approached the landing, the report said he ran into heavy turbulence. Then the plane started to descend quickly, despite the pilots efforts to increase speed and gain air.
The plane went down about a mile from the airport near the Myrtle Beach State Park. The pilot sustained serious injuries, according to the report, but was responsive when safety officers arrived on scene.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The plane is being kept by the NTSB for further review.
Comments