Take a break from holiday shopping with one of our top entertainment picks

Heading into the holidays, many of us find ourselves scrambling to tie up loose ends – perhaps hitting up local shopping centers for last-minute gifts with a white-hot sense of urgency or making sure we don’t forget to show up at the neighborhood Christmas party.
But sometimes we need a little break from the retail frenzy or the time demands of friends and neighbors. This is where entertainment comes in, and there’s plenty of that on the Grand Strand. From holiday-themed events, comedy or a variety of music, it’s all here right here in our backyard.
Check out our top five picks for the week.
1. Festival of Trees
Where: Ripley’s Aquarium, Broadway at the Beach, 1110 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-916-0888 or https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach
When: Mon. – Sat. 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. / Sun. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. [runs through Dec. 31]
Cost: Adults $29.99 / Children 6-11 $19.99 / Children 2-5 $9.99
More info: Ripley’s Aquarium is always an educational outing, offering a wide array of exhibits like Pearl Harbor, Rio Amazon and Discovery Center, and experiences like Diving with Sharks and the Glass Bottom Boat Adventure.
During the holidays, and included with general admission, is the Festival of Trees - a veritable wonderland of color, light and creativity. Take in the glitz of more than 100 expertly adorned and themed trees, starting with a tree for each state [Mardi Gras for Louisiana and a decked-out Las Vegas-theme for Nevada]. The South Carolina tree is nearly 20 feet tall.
Learning about aquatic life and enjoying a yuletide spectacle with your family is a win-win at Ripley’s Aquarium.
2. Matt Parker and the Deacons
Where: Creek Ratz, 4065 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
Contact: 843-357-2891 or www.creekratz.com
When: Saturday 5 p.m.
Cost: Free/No Cover
More info: For 13 years running, Matt Parker and the Deacons have been delivering their brand of alternative, funk and melodic rock with a bluesy twist to fans on the Grand Strand and all over the southeast.
You won’t hear any loopers or backing tracks here – just three seasoned musicians doing what they do without fabrication.
Find out why Scott Mann of local classic rock station WAVE 104.1 said this about the band: “Whoever said rock is dead has never seen these guys.”
3. Yuletide Music & Bonfire
Where: La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River
Contact: 843-399-9463 or www.labelleamie.com
When: Saturday 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Cost: $5 (Under 18 Free)
More info: Bring a lawn chair and relax in the idyllic setting of La Belle Amie Vineyard and enjoy holiday tunes from The Paul Grimshaw Band and John Townshend. Partake of wine by the glass or by the bottle outside in the Wine Pavilion – where you will also find beer, water, sodas, coffee and juices.
Hungry? Grub will be on hand from The Vineyard Deli and Grill.
Unwind by the bonfire and leave the cares of the Christmas rush behind you.
4. Comedian Cee-Jay Jones
Where: Comedy Cabana, 9588 North Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-449-4242 or www.comedycabana.com
When: Wed., Thurs. 8 p.m. / Fri. 7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. [Check in no later than 45 mins. Before showtime.]
Cost: $17.50 - $20
More info: For more than two decades, Greensboro NC-based comic Cee-Jay Jones has been honing his high-energy act and has appeared on BET’s Comic View and Showtime at the Apollo. He has also been a comedic staple on Carnival Cruise lines since 2010.
Jones has worked with many stars in the comedy constellation, including Dave Chappelle, D.L. Hughley and Chris Rock. As he shares his worldview with audiences across the country, nothing is off limits in his outrageous sets.
5. Bless the Rains: The Ultimate Toto Tribute Experience
Where: House of Blues Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing, 4640 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
Contact: 843-272-3000 or www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach
When: Thursday 8 p.m. [Door 7:30]
Cost: $12 - $15
More info: It seems like Toto’s “Africa” is just as popular today as when it first appeared on the airwaves in 1982. How about that iconic piano riff at the beginning of “Hold the Line” or the soulful longing in the mega-hit “Rosanna…”
On the heels of his touring tribute to Stevie Wonder, producer and artist Gabriel Bello put together Bless the Rains, bringing the magic of Toto to fans across the U.S.
