Headed home for Christmas? Seal pup leaves Myrtle Beach shore after a day trip

The seal who brought dozens of onlookers to 30th Avenue North Wednesday afternoon has returned to the ocean.

The creature — not normally a visitor to the Grand Strand — appeared to be a small harbor seal, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The pup looked like it had an injured flipper due to a shark bite, but was left alone for the afternoon before returning to the water about 2 a.m. Thursday.

For hours, surprised visitors surrounded the seal, who was coned off and supervised by Myrtle Beach police and a local biologist with Coastal Carolina University.

The harbor seal occasionally can be found in the Carolinas. Seals can safely get onto the shore and not get stuck. They typically prefer to mate on sandy or rocky areas, especially when they’re south of Cape Cod.