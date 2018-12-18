Police looking for runaway teenager who was last seen in the Conway area

Horry County police are searching for a runaway teenager who was last seen Monday at apartments off Highway 544.
Evin Worrell, 16, was last seen near the Coastal Villa Apartments on Highway 544 in the Conway area, police said.
Worrell is about 5-foot, 5-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds, authorites said.
Anyone with information about Worrell’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
