Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash off S.C. 544

By David Wetzel

December 16, 2018 02:15 PM

A motorcyclist died Saturday night after driving off the road and striking a utility pole off S.C. 544, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver — who has yet to be identified — was not wearing a helmet when his 2013 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the road near Beaver Run Boulevard, striking a utility pole, the SCHP reports. The motorcyclist suffered injuries and later died at the hospital, according to the highway patrol.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

