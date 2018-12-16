Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash off S.C. 544

A motorcyclist died Saturday night after driving off the road and striking a utility pole off S.C. 544, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver — who has yet to be identified — was not wearing a helmet when his 2013 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the road near Beaver Run Boulevard, striking a utility pole, the SCHP reports. The motorcyclist suffered injuries and later died at the hospital, according to the highway patrol.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
