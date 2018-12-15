Victim in fatal wreck on U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach identified

A 69-year old Myrtle Beach woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Middle Gate Road.
Brenda Spires Epps died from injuries sustained in the 9:41 a.m. wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Spires Epps, who was driving a Toyota Avalon westward on Middle Gate Road, was injured when her car was struck in the driver-side door by a Dodge pickup truck that was going north on U.S. 17, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports. The driver of the pickup truck disregarded a traffic control device — it was not specified whether it was a traffic light, stop sign or another traffic dictator — causing the collision, according to the highway patrol.
Following the crash, Spires Epps was taken tot the hospital, where she died from injuries, the SCHP states. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, and both parties were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
