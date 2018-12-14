One dies in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach

One person has died from injuries sustained in a vehicle collision Friday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At 9:41 a.m., a Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Middle Gate Road when it was struck in the driver-side door by a Dodge pickup truck that was going north on U.S. 17 Bypass, the SCHP reports. The driver of the pickup truck disregarded a traffic control device — it was not specified whether it was a traffic light, stop sign or another traffic dictator — causing the collision, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the Avalon — who has yet to be identified — was taken to the hospital and died from injuries suffered in the crash, the SCHP reports. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, and both parties were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
