Myrtle Beach city manager gets a raise, renewed contract

The Myrtle Beach city manager’s contract was renewed for another year — and it came with a 5 percent raise.
During their last meeting of the year, members of Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to renew John Pedersen’s contract, which operates on a year-to-year basis.
“Just being in a position to work with you day in and day out, so closely, has not only been a pleasure, but just to see everything you are responsible for is overwhelming, and I certainty would not want your job,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said during the meeting.
Originally, council was to discuss the contract during the Nov. 15 council meeting, but the item was continued to give members a chance to talk about the details during a closed session.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted on a raise for Pedersen based on a 5-percent market rate salary adjustment approved for all city employees in January.
Pedersen was originally hired on Nov. 3, 2014. Last year, council renewed his contract with a 3-percent pay raise and a $850 car allowance, which was in lieu of a city-provided vehicle.
“The city manager — while he does have some faults, as we all do — has carried out our agenda very well and has done the things we have asked him to,” councilman Gregg Smith said.
