‘Pampering for men’: A new, local barbershop is coming to Horry County

Socastee is getting a new barbershop to kick off 2019, and it has a unique steam-punk vibe.
High Voltage Barbering, located on Dick Pond Road near the Intracoastal Waterway, is a dream come true for co-owner and barber April Lanz. She hopes the barber shop will be a unique experience for her customers.
“To me, men’s cuts are a lot more technical and if you mess them up it’s obvious. We’re going to be very picky on the barbers we hire,” said Lanz, who has been a barber for 10 years.
Once open in 2019, the shop will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and customers can book online. Lanz is currently looking for additional barbers.
Lanz once worked as a stylist and has always enjoyed working with hair, but she switched to being a barber after becoming allergic to hair dye. The High Voltage shop will be able to cut both men’s and women’s hair, but Lanz said they will focus on men’s styles. In addition, the shop will have its own line of hair and beard care products.
“It’s pampering for men,” she said.
The inside has an industrial feel to it, a departure from the television repair store previously in that spot. Lanz said the renovations began in September and involved a lot of demolition to create the look she wanted.
The barbershop’s logo is Nikola Tesla, a famous engineer who invented alternating current and is considered one of the best inventors of all time. His face is proudly displayed in the center of the barbershop.
“He had great hair and a mustache,” Lanz said.
She said that people are welcome to ask for “the Tesla” hairstyle, and she will make it happen.
