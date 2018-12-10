See who won Teachers of the Year awards in Myrtle Beach

A special education teacher at Myrtle Beach Intermediate School was among six Myrtle Beach educators honored as 2018-19 Teachers of the Year.
Margie Lambert, who serves as the primary special education instructor in a class of nine children ages 7-11, said she was “blown away” to be chosen by her peers.
A teacher for 34 years, including 15 in Myrtle Beach, Lambert said she knew she wanted to be a teacher since fifth grade, and she was drawn to special education because she had a close friend whose brother had Down syndrome.
Special education in public schools has come a long way from when she first started, she said, and she looks forward to continuing to improve that field.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lambert and the other award winners attended a ceremony Monday at Ocean Reef Resort, hosted by the Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach, which has been hosting the Teacher of the Year awards for 30 years.
The other award winners were: Jamie Church, a Myrtle Beach High School teacher who’s starting an ocean conservation club at the school; Terry Filippo, an AP English teacher at The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology who previously taught at Clemson; Heather Ludlam, a kindergarten teacher at Myrtle Beach Primary School for the past 19 years; Kaitlyn McGannon, who has taught second grade at Myrtle Beach Elementary School for six years; and Rebecca Myers, an eighth-grade English teacher at Myrtle Beach Middle School who also manages the school’s website.
Rigby Wilson, the organizer of the awards ceremony, said the winners were chosen by their peers at their respective schools.
The winners were given a plaque and a cash prize donated by members of the club. Wilson declined to say the amount of prize money allotted.
Myrtle Beach Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat delivered the keynote address, and she spoke about the importance of teachers and the need for more people to advocate for them to receive higher pay, better benefits and improved working conditions.
Comments