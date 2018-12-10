Flurries, floods, flight delays: a cold end to South Carolina’s fall season

Even though it’s still fall for another 11 days, it doesn’t really feel like it outside. Especially if you’re in North Carolina.
Most of South Carolina didn’t get a snow day, but the affects of the blizzard in North Carolina and Virginia is affecting Palmetto folks all the same.
If you would like to see snow, there is a chance for flurries Monday night. The National Weather Service is predicting rain and near-freezing temperatures for the Myrtle Beach area that could result in some wintry weather. The NWS gives a 40 percent chance of mixed sleet and snow tonight, but build up is not expected.
Still, be cautious if you’re driving late into the night.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
After Monday and Tuesday, the temperature should start to rise by the coming weekend even if the rain sticks around. By Friday, the NWS expects the daytime temperature to reach the low 60s.
All this rain is sending the Little Pee Dee River back into minor flood stages through the end of the week. The Waccamaw River is not predicted to be in any flood stage this week.
Even if a white Christmas isn’t in most of the state’s forecast, flight schedules are being affected. At the Myrtle Beach International Airport, flights going to Charlotte were either delayed or canceled to start the morning. Also today’s flights going to Atlanta are delayed by 20 minutes or so, as of lunchtime.
The Charleston International Airport also is seeing delays on flights to Charlotte.
Read Next
Charlotte snow: Thousands without power in Mecklenburg, dozens of crashes on icy roads
Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach airport, said passengers should check with their individual airlines to check for delays or cancellations. Flight schedules can typically be found on the airlines’ individual websites, too.
As conditions improve, flights should get back on schedule. Most evening flights to Charlotte are still on schedule. Most flights heading to New York, Chicago or Washington also are still on schedule.
Comments