Weather update: How much more rainfall is expected in the Myrtle Beach area?

Areas across the Grand Strand have had up to two inches of rain over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
But the rain isn’t done yet. The Myrtle Beach area could see up to 1.5 more inches of rain, the NWS reports. In Georgetown County, the weather service predicts up to another inch of rain.
Rainfall is expected throughout Sunday and into Monday, the NWS reports. By Tuesday, the area should see some sun.
Myrtle Beach has had exactly two inches of rain in the last 24 hours, according to a Sunday morning update from the NWS in Wilmington. Conway has had 1.26 inches, Surfside has seen 1.28 inches and there has been about 1.4 inches of rainfall in Pawleys Island.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 30s Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach area and are predicted to be in the low 40s Monday, the NWS reports.
Tuesday night will have a low at 32 degrees, but temperatures will rise into Wednesday to a high of 52 and sunny, according to the NWS.
Showers could return to the area Thursday and Friday, but Saturday will likely be sunny with a high of 56 degrees.
The season’s first winter storm has hit the Carolinas, with some areas in the upstate and North Carolina getting multiple inches of snow. Thousands are without power across the Carolinas and more could lose power during the storm.
