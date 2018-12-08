Three rescued from capsized boat in Waccamaw River, officials report

Three people were rescued from a capsized boat Saturday in the Waccamaw River, according to Midway Fire Rescue officials.
Water rescue crews responded to the call near Hagley Landing in Pawley’s Island just after 11 a.m. and made contact with the three people standing on the sinking boat just before noon, Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said.
Eggiman told The Sun News that the three people are getting warm in an ambulance before determining whether it’s necessary to transport any of them to a hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted with the rescue, Eggiman added.
